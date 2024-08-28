4 Reasons a Trade is Best for New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram
There is one major question mark looming over the New Orleans Pelicans with just over a month until the 2024-25 regular season gets underway; what will happen with Brandon Ingram?
The All-Star forward is seeking a lucrative contract extension, something that the Pelicans have been unwilling to meet to this point.
Right now, all signs are pointing toward Ingram remaining in New Orleans, as they want to see how their new-look roster performs before seeing what the next move should be. But, that next move is clear; trade Ingram.
Of course, that is easier said than done. It takes two to tango on a trade and his market has been light, to this point.
But, that doesn’t mean the front office shouldn’t stop trying. Here are four reasons that a trade is best for Ingram and the Pelicans.
Balances out Roster
There are a lot of talented players on New Orleans’ roster. Based on the NBA 2K ratings that have been revealed, they are one of the deepest teams with several players being ranked in the top 100.
However, when taking a look at the positions they play, a clear need arises. Trading Ingram would be addition by subtraction.
It would clear out a logjam on the wing and is their best chance to find an upgrade at the center spot. Ingram has enough value, even on an expiring contract, that a serviceable big man to join Daniel Theis, Yves Missi and Trey Jemison can be acquired.
Ingram Can Still Get Paid
The biggest hold-up when it comes to the future of Ingram is his contract situation. He is entering the final year of his current deal and would love to get some long-term security on an extension.
If the Pelicans aren’t going to give the soon-to-be 27-year-old the kind of contract extension he seeks, a trade makes the most sense for him as well.
While cap space around the league is scarce right now, there are plenty of franchises who would love to add someone with the versatile skill set of Ingram. Not yet in his prime, he has plenty of great basketball ahead of him.
Defines Roles on Team
As things currently stand, head coach Willie Green is going to have a major headache on his hands. Some tough discussions are going to have to be had with veterans as he navigates egos and team chemistry.
If Ingram is moved, the roles on the team become much easier to define. He is a solid playmaker, but won’t have the ball in his hands as often with Dejounte Murray acquired to lead the offense.
With a penchant for mid-range jumpers, Ingram doesn’t look like a great fit among this starting group. Good luck trying to convince him that he should come off the bench, playing a reduced role, in a potential contract year.
That is something a veteran such as CJ McCollum, who has established himself in the NBA, may be more willing to do. But, as currently constructed, Green would have at least one, if not two, disgruntled players.
Clears Runway for Trey Murphy Breakout
This is the No. 1 reason that trade rumors surrounding Ingram even began. New Orleans used a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Trey Murphy and it is time for them to unleash him in an expanded role.
His minutes in the 2023-24 regular season actually went down compared to the 2022-23 campaign. That is not something that can happen again, and the easiest way to carve out a significant role for him is by trading Ingram.
If Ingram remains on the team, both Murphy and Herbert Jones could be forced to the bench. Murray isn’t coming off the bench and Zion Williamson is also locked into a starting role. Unless he starts at center, which is unlikely, Ingram would be joining him on the wing.
It seems unfair to pin a lot of the Pelicans’ issues on one player, as Ingram has done nothing wrong. As the last piece of the Anthony Davis blockbuster remaining on the roster, parting ways with him is a tough call.
But, for the betterment of the franchise, and for the team to reach their potential, trading him is best for both parties.