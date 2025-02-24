Pelicans Scoop

4x NBA All-Star Makes Bold Luka Doncic Prediction for Lakers-Mavericks

11-year NBA veteran DeMarcus Cousins predicted how Luka Doncic will play against his former team

Logan Struck

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
As part of one of the biggest trades in NBA history, the Dallas Mavericks surprisingly sent superstar guard Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite how rare it is in the NBA, the Mavericks went behind Doncic's back to trade him away, as the 25-year-old five-time All-Star becomes the biggest superstar in years to get traded without knowing about it.

Unsurprisingly, Doncic was pretty upset about getting traded, as the young star seemingly loved it in Dallas. Coming off an NBA Finals appearance, a move like this was completely out of the blue. Now, on Tuesday night, it is the matchup everyone has been waiting for.

Doncic and the Lakers host the Mavericks on Tuesday, and it is easily the most highly-anticipated matchup of the season. Many fans cannot wait to see how Doncic reacts to playing against his former team, and how much fire he will play with on Tuesday night.

Four-time NBA All-Star and former New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins related to how Doncic is feeling, and predicts that the Lakers superstar will not hold back against his former squad.

"I know how I felt when I made my return to the team that traded me," Cousins said. "I was a shark in bloody water. I expect nothing less from Luka. I think it's gonna be a lot of emotion. I think it'll be a lot of antics. And I think he's coming out firing right away. I think he's gonna try to make a statement."

Doncic struggled in his first three games as a Laker but finally broke out in his fourth outing. In a win over the Denver Nuggets, Doncic dropped 32 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals, and he will likely bring the same energy on Tuesday night against Dallas.

