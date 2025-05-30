Zion Williamson's Attorneys Make Announcement After Shocking News
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is currently making headlines for recent accusations from an anonymous woman. A person who claims to be his former girlfriend accused the 24-year-old of rape and physical abuse, according to Alex Raskin of the Daily Mail.
"The Plaintiff claims Williamson abused and controlled her throughout their relationship, adding that the punishment was ‘sexual, physical, emotional and financial in nature.,’" Raskin wrote. "In some cases, Doe claimed, Williamson would choke or smother her, causing her to 'reasonably fear for her life.' He's also accused of threatening her life and the lives of her family. "
Williamson's legal team released a statement addressing the recent allegations made against him. The former Duke player averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game this past season, and has long been considered the face of the Pelicans' franchise.
"We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them," the statement said. "The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless.
"Mr. Williamson and the plaintiff never dated, but did maintain a consensual, casual relationship that began more than six years ago, when he was 18 years old. That relationship ended years ago. At no point during or immediately after that relationship did the plaintiff raise any concerns. Only after the friendship ended did she begin demanding millions of dollars.
"While these allegations are false, we recognize the seriousness of the claims and welcome the opportunity to prove the truth in court. We are confident that the legal process will expose the truth and fully vindicate Mr. Williamson."
