Trey Murphy's Nikola Jokic Statement Resurfaces Amid Nuggets Trade Rumors

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy's decisive statement regarding Nikola Jokic resurfaced amid reports that the Denver Nuggets could be targeting him in a trade

Will Despart

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) watches Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoot free throws in the second half of game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
After recent reports indicted that Pelicans forward Trey Murphy could find himself on the trade block this offseason, the Denver Nuggets have emerged as one of the leading favorites to land Murphy's services next season.

Fuel was only added to that fire when Murphy's comments regarding Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic at All-Star Weekend resurfaced this weekend. This, of course, prompted more speculation that Murphy and Denver could be a potential match, as fans noted how Murphy referred to his possible future teammate.

"They've got the best player in the world, that's really why," Murphy said when replying to a question about what makes Denver so much tougher to play compared to other opponents. "When you have the best player in the world, you always have a chance."

Murphy was amid a breakout season, averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game before he suffered a season-ending torn labrum in March. Murphy registered consecutive 40-point performances on January 31 and February 3, the latter of which was a 41-point effort against Denver that matched his career high

Fans have already begun fantasizing about Murphy's possible fit in Denver, though it would likely cost a key role player in Christian Braun. It could also be an opportunity for the Nuggets to offload Porter Jr.'s salary to New Orleans in exchange for some extra sweetener in return for Murphy.

With the Pelicans also potentially exploring an Herb Jones trade this offseason, Denver could also find itself emerging as a suitor in those conversations should something involving Murphy not come to fruition.

