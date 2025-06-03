Ex-Pelican Josh Hart Reacts to Knicks Firing Tom Thibodeau
Josh Hart is sort of an NBA journeyman.
After being drafted by the Utah Jazz and immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, Hart spent a season with LeBron James before he was shipped to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis deal that won James his fourth NBA title.
Since then, Hart left New Orleans for Portland in a deal that brought C.J. McCollum to the Pelicans and then again in a deal with the Knicks that sent Cam Reddish to the Trailblazers. Now set to enter his ninth season in the league, it seems he's found a more permanent home in New York.
The same can't be said of the coach who arrived to the Knicks just a couple of years before him.
In a surprising move Tuesday afternoon, the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau after five years at the helm. Thibodeau's tenure came with controversy; his rotations were a unique fixture of his coaching style.
The Knicks simply felt it best to have a new voice lead the locker room.
"Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans," Knicks president Leon Rose said. "This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we've decided to move in another direction."
Following the announcement, Hart took to social media to express his praise for his former coach. "Forever Grateful," he wrote. "Thank you!"
In his five seasons, the Knicks advanced to the playoffs four times and won at least one series thrice — a feat only accomplished twice since the 1999-00 season prior to Thibodeau's arrival.
Fresh off a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, New York is now set for a coaching reset, though they hope to build on the momentum behind Jalen Brunson, Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns rather than start from scratch.
That may end up being more difficult than it seems.
"We can't thank Tom enough for pouring his heart and soul into each and every day of being the New York Knicks head coach," Rose said. "He led us not only with class and professionalism for the past five seasons, but also to tremendous success on the court.
"Ultimately, we made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward."
