4x NBA All-Star Reacts to Luka Doncic's Performance in Lakers-Mavericks
After a few games where fans started to doubt Luka Doncic's impact on the Los Angeles Lakers, the superstar guard has come to life in the past two games. Doncic led the Lakers to a big win over the Denver Nuggets with 32 points, but everything amounted to Tuesday night's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.
Doncic facing his former team was one of the most highly-anticipated regular season matchups in a while, and the newest Lakers star did not disappoint. Doncic dropped 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, and 3 steals, an incredible triple-double in a convincing win, but some were still expecting more.
Former New Orleans Pelicans star and four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins reacted to Doncic's performance against Dallas, wanting more out of the superstar guard.
"I give him an A for effort," Cousins said. "It wasn't his greatest showing, but he still put together a really good game. Came out, won the game, that's the most important thing. Still a statement game to come in against your former team and drop a triple-double in a win. That's always a huge statement... Obviously we would've loved to see Luka drop 60."
Of course, everyone wanted to see Doncic completely destroy the franchise that shockingly traded him away, but a strong triple-double still showed the Mavericks what they were missing. A 60-point explosion would have been fun, but Doncic picked apart the defense that Dallas was throwing at him the entire game, leading to a huge Lakers win.
