4x NBA All-Star's Wild Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson Statement
In the 2022 NBA playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks made a Western Conference Finals run behind a backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson, but just three years later, neither superstar guard is on the team.
The Mavericks let Brunson walk in 2022 free agency, as he signed a four-year deal with the New York Knicks. Since then, Brunson has cemented himself as one of the top players in the NBA and has now led the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000.
When they were teammates, Doncic was undoubtedly better than Brunson, but the Knicks superstar has at least cemented himself in the same conversation as the newest Lakers guard.
Four-time NBA All-Star and former New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins was asked if he would rather have Luka Doncic or Jalen Brunson right now.
"I'm gonna take Jalen Brunson," Cousins said. "That's obvious. One guy's at home and one guy's playing. So I'm gonna take Jalen Brunson... If we're talking about who's the best overall talent, yeah we can go with Luka. But as of right now, I'm gonna take the guy who's still active in the playoffs."
Through the first two rounds of the playoffs, Brunson has averaged 28.8 points and 7.7 assists per game, highlighted by multiple fourth-quarter takeovers to lead the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals.
On the other side of the bracket, Luka Doncic and the Lakers were a first-round exit after losing in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Of course, Doncic has shown more over the years to prove he is a better player, but Brunson has done far more this postseason than his former teammate was able to.