4x NBA All-Star Wants Zion Williamson Traded to New Contending Team
Zion Williamson may still be a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, but it certainly feels like the partnership has been long overdue for a change.
As the team traded Brandon Ingram this season, it remains to be seen what they decide to do with Williamson. One former Pelicans superstar wants the team to ship him to an Eastern Conference contender.
During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back program, former New Orleans Pelicans superstar DeMarcus Cousins expressed his desire to see Williamson get traded to the Detroit Pistons.
"If they had Zion Williamson, they're a different team," Cousins said. "They're a totally different team. Even better than what they are right now. You replace Zion Williamson with Tobias Harris. That's a totally different team."
Williamson on the Pistons would be a very interesting scenario, and one that could likely take the team over the top. However, the biggest issue with Williamson has always been his health and availability more than anything. One would have to wonder if Williamson was traded to a new team, then he'd start taking his conditioning much more seriously.
For as much of an issue as Williamson has been on the New Orleans Pelicans, he's still a very rare talent. If the team truly wants to move on from him, then they have to be incredibly careful on the package they receive in return.
