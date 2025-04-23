4x NBA All-Star Wants Zion Williamson Traded to New Contending Team

Do the Pistons need to add a superstar like Zion or Devin Booker to become legit title contenders?



“You replace Zion Williamson with Tobias Harris. That’s a totally different team.” 👀 - @boogiecousins @MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/0riVdiFwGC