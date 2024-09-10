A Potential New Orleans Pelicans Trade Target Has Become Available
Looking ahead to the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, there are two major questions circling the New Orleans Pelicans.
First and foremost, the future of star forward Brandon Ingram has been very much in question. He is still being talked about a lot in the NBA rumor mill, but no serious trade talks have been reported. That could change at any given moment.
Secondly, the Pelicans need to find some help at the center position. They currently have Yves Missi and Daniel Theis as their top two options at the position.
While both of those players are capable of playing a role, they're not necessarily the best option in the starting lineup.
Keeping that in mind, a potentially perfect trade target has been made available - Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III.
According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Williams has been made available in trade discussions by the Trail Blazers.
“A guy to watch who is very tradable is ‘The Time Lord,’ one of the great nicknames in the whole NBA, Robert Williams. Coming back off injury, obviously, he’s a guy who’s had repeated injury problems, but he makes $13 million. They may be willing to part with him, and he could go to a contender and be a significant piece if he is healthy.”
Williams would bring the two main things that New Orleans currently needs. He's a great defender and he can rebound the basketball at a high level.
With the current lineup that they have, the Pelicans don't need much on the offensive end of the court.
He is coming off of a rough 2023-24 NBA season that saw him play in just six games. Injuries have been a big part of derailing his career.
Back in his last season that he played the majority of the year in 2021-22, Williams averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. He shot 73.6 percent from the floor.
At just 26 years old, there is still plenty of time for Williams to turn his career around. Being traded to New Orleans could be a perfect situation for him to do just that.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that the Pelicans will have any interest in pursuing Williams. Despite that fact, he would be a perfect trade target and would immediately project to be the team's starting center.