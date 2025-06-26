Bill Simmons Blasts Pelicans After NBA Draft Trade With Hawks
After the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, many questions about the New Orleans Pelicans' draft strategy emerged from fans and the media. With the 7th pick, the Pelicans selected Jeremiah Fears, a guard from Oklahoma, which some analysts described as a reach.
Subsequently, the Pelicans made a trade to move up 10 spots, allowing them to select Derik Queen from Maryland with the 13th overall pick. A talented player, the move was well-received by many across the NBA community.
In doing so, the Pelicans attached a future unprotected first-round pick to move up to select Queen. The Western Conference is going to be a gauntlet for all teams involved, but for the Pelicans, attaching valuable draft capital in 2026 seems questionable.
There are already concerns regarding Queen's compatibility with superstar Zion Williamson, especially since he shot around 20% from beyond the arc during his college career. While his shooting skills may not meet the Pelicans' needs, having another strong player to support Williamson on defense could be what the New Orleans front office had in mind.
Bill Simmons appeared on his own show, "The Bill Simmons Podcast," and was furious about the Pelicans' decisions. "This was when I lost my mind," Simmons said.
He continued to say, "This was one of the five dumbest trades of this decade. I was speechless. I just can't believe it."
Simmons also criticized new front office member Joe Dumars in the process saying, "Who is it? It's our guy Joe Dumars, and now he just traded away their unprotected 2026 pick. They're in the West. What the f*** does he think's going to happen next year?"
The Pelicans had a dismal 2024-2025 season, and with the trade for Jordan Poole and now two questionable draft picks, there is considerable confusion surrounding New Orleans.
The Hawks will now receive the more favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee Bucks' first-round pick in 2026.
