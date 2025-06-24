Top NBA Draft Prospect Reveals Top 3 Preferred Landing Spots
The 2025 NBA Draft is set to begin on Wednesday, with this being the second year that the first and second rounds are hosted on separate days. The top of the draft is all but guaranteed, with Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers' Dylan Harper expected to be the top two picks. However, earlier in the year, it seemed as though the top three picks were going to be guaranteed.
Now, according to reports, it appears as though Harper's teammate Ace Bailey could be dropping down draft boards. With ESPN's latest mock draft having the Philadelphia 76ers land VJ Edgecombe at third overall, a new report on Bailey indicates has preferences on the teams he ends up on.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Bailey prefers to end up with any of the three teams selecting from sixth to eighth overall: the Washington Wizards, the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Brooklyn Nets.
The Wizards would certainly be a good fit, pairing him alongside star defensive wing Bilal Coulibaly and the rest of their young core. For the Pelicans, Bailey would create a log-jam for them at the wing position, with Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones there. As for the Nets, he could be that key young star for them going forward in their rebuild.
However, the NBA Draft has shown us over the years that nothing is guaranteed. Bailey could end up surprising everyone and being selected third overall, or drop out of the Top 10 in its entirety. If the Pelicans do land the Rutgers star, it could lead to them looking to trade one of their other wings to make room for Bailey to develop.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Champion's Bold Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement After Finals
Josh Hart, Ex-Pelicans Guard Reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's NBA Finals Injury
2x NBA All-Star Sends Message to Tyrese Haliburton After Game 7 Injury