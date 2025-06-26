BREAKING: Pelicans Select Jeremiah Fears 7th Overall In 2025 NBA Draft
The New Orleans Pelicans probably didn't expect to be selecting within the NBA Draft lottery in 2025, especially coming off a successful 2023-24 season. While they were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2024 postseason, they added Dejounte Murray to their core during the offseason and had a pair of promising wings.
However, injuries derailed their season, and the Pelicans started their offseason off by trading away veterans CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the 40th overall pick. Now, they've added another piece to their roster with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Pelicans have selected Jeremiah Fears with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. After leading Oklahoma in assists, points, and steals per game this past season, New Orleans lands Fears to join recently-acquired guard Poole to form a new young backcourt. However, the Pelicans still have Murray, making this an intriguing pick.
Fears played 34 games for the Sooners, averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. Playing in arguably the toughest conference this past season in college basketball, Fears had strong scoring outings of 31, 29, 28, and 27 points against SEC opponents.
As mentioned, the selection to land Fears could put Dejounte Murray's future into question with the Pelicans, but now New Orleans might have their future backcourt of Fears-Poole to go along with the likes of Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III.
