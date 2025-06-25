New York Knicks to Interview Top NBA Assistant for Head Coaching Job
The New York Knicks have been searching for a head coach since they fired Tom Thibodeau after their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. It was a surprise decision to most, considering it was their most successful playoff run in 25 years.
They swung and missed on a lot of their top targets, trying to interview current head coaches like Jason Kidd with the Mavericks, Chris Finch with the Timberwolves, Billy Donovan with the Bulls, and more. All of those requests were immediately shut down by the other teams.
Since then, they've interviewed former Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, former Kings coach Mike Brown, and Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori. And now, according to ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania, they're planning to interview New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego.
Borrego has been an assistant in New Orleans for the last two seasons, but he was formerly the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets from 2018 to 2022. He did an admirable job there, going 148-183, but they got better nearly every year.
In his last season with the Hornets, they went 43-39 but just missed the playoffs. That's their only 40-win season in the last nine years, showing how poorly run a franchise they've been. Many people believe he deserves another chance, and he could get one here with the Knicks.
Before his stint as the head coach in Charlotte, Borrego was an assistant under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio from 2003 to 2010 and again from 2015 to 2018. He also spent time as an assistant with the Orlando Magic and New Orleans Hornets.
