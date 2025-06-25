Pelicans Scoop

New York Knicks to Interview Top NBA Assistant for Head Coaching Job

ESPN's Shams Charania is reporting that the Knicks plan to interview New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego.

Austin Veazey

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau (R) and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) look on during a stoppage in play against the Washington Wizards in the third quarterat Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have been searching for a head coach since they fired Tom Thibodeau after their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. It was a surprise decision to most, considering it was their most successful playoff run in 25 years.

They swung and missed on a lot of their top targets, trying to interview current head coaches like Jason Kidd with the Mavericks, Chris Finch with the Timberwolves, Billy Donovan with the Bulls, and more. All of those requests were immediately shut down by the other teams.

New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego
Mar 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Since then, they've interviewed former Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, former Kings coach Mike Brown, and Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori. And now, according to ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania, they're planning to interview New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego.

Borrego has been an assistant in New Orleans for the last two seasons, but he was formerly the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets from 2018 to 2022. He did an admirable job there, going 148-183, but they got better nearly every year.

In his last season with the Hornets, they went 43-39 but just missed the playoffs. That's their only 40-win season in the last nine years, showing how poorly run a franchise they've been. Many people believe he deserves another chance, and he could get one here with the Knicks.

Before his stint as the head coach in Charlotte, Borrego was an assistant under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio from 2003 to 2010 and again from 2015 to 2018. He also spent time as an assistant with the Orlando Magic and New Orleans Hornets.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

