Bill Simmons Makes Case For Pelicans Star on 2028 Olympic Team
Bill Simmons didn't mince words Sunday morning.
Speaking with Zach Lowe on "The Zach Lowe Show," the NBA insider first gave flowers to New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy. Afterward, he went for the Pelicans.
"He's been in the stupidest situation basketball-wise," Simmons said.
Simmons Speaks on Murphy
Last season, Murphy averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3. The guard was one of New Orleans' bright spots amid Zion Williamson's continued injury struggles.
Simmons thinks he's only getting started.
"I'm betting on the upside," the NBA insider said. "I think he's going to keep improving year after year. I think he's one of the most underrated assets in the league."
As the Pelicans look to climb up from the bottom of the Western Conference, they'll be relying on Williamson, who's earned the trust of both New Orleans' new front office figurehead Joe Dumars and coach Willie Green, but also Murphy.
The 25-year-old understands what's expected of him, but he's got his own set of goals looking ahead to next season.
"Win games, get to the playoffs, become an All-Star," Murphy said in a recent interview. "(I have a) big chip on my shoulder, especially from last year. You know, I want to prove people wrong."
As for how he plans to do so?
"The biggest way of separating yourself is just knowing what you have to do to get better," Murphy said. "The biggest thing I'm working on with Drew (Hanlen) right now is some mid-range, bumping off and creating space for my shot."
Murphy's offensive production was a career high, now four seasons into his career. If he continues along that trajectory, he could certainly have a case for a larger role in New Orleans.
But according to Simmons, the accolades for Murphy could extend far beyond a simple minutes increase with the Pelicans. His final prediction was even a spot on Team USA for the 2028 Olympics.
"I just think that's the kind of guy you have to have," Simmons said. "He's almost in the Carmelo (Anthony), (Kevin) Durant ... just start firing 25-footers and you're going to change the defense."