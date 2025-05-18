Latest Report on NBA Star Zion Williamson's Potential Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans started the year with plenty of promise coming off of a playoff appearance in 2024. The Oklahoma City Thunder knocked the Pelicans out in 4 games, but the future looked bright with Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones, and a top draft pick in the draft.
Then, injury after injury piled up immediately, with multiple core players going down to begin the 2025 campaign. The problem for the Pelicans is that it did not stop.
After trading for star Dejounte Murray and sending defensive guard Dyson Daniels to the Hawks, the Pelicans were in win-now mode. Murray suffered a torn achilles, Zion missed multiple games, Herb Jones tore his labrum, C.J. McCollum missed time with an adductor strain and then a foot injury, and Trey Murphy hurt his shoulder and missed a significant portion of time.
All of this was done without mentioning that they traded away Brandon Ingram after a tumultuous season dealing with injuries.
Now, where does that leave the Pelicans? According to Marc Stein's latest Substack column, there is now some clarity on the direction they want to take with superstar Zion Williamson:
"Amid no shortage of speculation about the Pelicans deciding to outright shop Williamson for the first time after six frustration-filled seasons, sources say that the lottery assignment was indeed intended to convey the message that New Orleans' new front office, now headed by Louisiana native Joe Dumars, wants to try again to make things work with Williamson as the team's centerpiece."
With trade rumors swirling, Stein reports that Williamson becoming the face of the Pelicans at the NBA Draft lottery may indicate the front office's willingness to keep him. Adding a top-15 draft pick alongside a core that should return healthy, will look to make noise in the crowded Western Conference.
