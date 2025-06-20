Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends $97 Million Center to Lakers for Austin Reaves
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, suffering a first-round playoff exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves in just five games. The Lakers had much higher expectations after acquiring superstar guard Luka Doncic to pair with LeBron James, but they had too many holes in their lineup to compete for a championship.
Now, heading into the offseason, changes need to be made in Hollywood. If the Lakers want a starting-caliber center, they will likely need to part ways with star guard Austin Reaves. The 27-year-old guard averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in his fourth season in LA, truly breaking out as a star.
However, a new trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley has Reaves going to an unexpected suitor: the New Orleans Pelicans. In this three-team trade idea, the Lakers send Reaves and a couple of rotational players to New Orleans to acquire a starting center and a standout wing from the Brooklyn Nets.
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson
Brooklyn Nets receive: CJ McCollum, Dalton Knecht, 2026 first-round pick (lottery-protected, via NOP), 2029 first-round pick (top-five-protected, via NOP), 2031 first-round pick (via LAL)
There is no reason the Lakers should not be targeting Nic Claxton as their new starting center, as he would be an ideal fit to fill that gap. Claxton is entering the second season of a four-year, $97 million contract and averaged 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this past season.
On top of acquiring a new starting center, the Lakers could get Cam Johnson, who is noted as one of the best 3-and-D wings on the market. Of course, it would take a lot to get both of them out of Brooklyn, which is where the Pelicans come in to help with CJ McCollum and two first-round picks, while the Lakers throw in Dalton Knecht.
The Pelicans would be able to get the star guard they have been looking for and ultimately build a very dangerous lineup for next season. A potential starting five of Austin Reaves, Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, and Yves Missi, with a bench of Herb Jones, Rui Hachimura, Jose Alvarado, and Brandon Boston Jr, creates a sneakily dangerous team in the West.