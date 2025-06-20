Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends $97 Million Center to Lakers for Austin Reaves

Cam Johnson is a series altering role player.

Playoff Career (38 G):



16.3 Pts/75

60.4% 2P

41.7% 3P

65.4% TS (+9.1 rTS)



Taken Leaps as a self creator since his last run ('23) & coming off the most efficient & highest volume season of his career.. will change a franchise next yr pic.twitter.com/bpA35r00My