Latest Pelicans Report Pours Cold Water on Herb Jones Trade Rumors

The New Orleans Pelicans' 3-22 record this season has fueled speculation that the team will sell off most of its roster at the trade deadline. Names like Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado have been mentioned in the rumor mill as players who could be traded before February. While changes need to be made in New Orleans to create a clearer vision for the future, one fan favorite isn’t likely on the move just yet.

A rumor surfaced last week that the Los Angeles Lakers were eyeing Jones in a potential move to strengthen their defense for a title run this season. Los Angeles is off to a quick 17-7, good enough for fourth place in the Western Conference standings. A solid 3&D defender like Jones could be what the Lakers need to complement the Top 10 offense they have, but a new report by The Athletic's Dan Woike suggests the Pelicans are not interested in making a deal with the Lakers for the former Alabama standout.

Woike highlights the Pelicans' potential asking price of Jones in a potential trade: "While Lakers fans can fantasize about some all-out liquidation of the three-win Pelicans’ roster, team and league sources tell The Athletic that New Orleans is not interested in moving Jones. And considering what LA would have to offer in a deal, expiring contracts and a single first-round pick, the Pelicans almost certainly wouldn’t engage at that price point."

Pelicans Are Reportedly Not Willing to Trade Herb Jones

The fact that an unprotected first-round pick would not be enough to entice the Pelicans demonstrate how highly the organization thinks of their defensive stalwart.

Jones was drafted in the second round by New Orleans in the 2021 NBA Draft and quickly made an impact on the team. The 6-foot-7 forward started 69 games in his rookie year, earning NBA Second-Team All-Rookie honors. He averaged 9.7 points and 1.7 steals per game, showcasing his ability to affect the game on both ends. New Orleans saw their young forward get even better during his third year in the NBA after he captured All-NBA Defensive First Team honors the same season he shot a career-high 41% from beyond the arc.

New Orleans gave Jones an extension this past offseason for three years and $68 million, making his team-friendly deal one of the best in the league. The deal is fully guaranteed, but a player who impacts the game defensively the way he does and has improved his outside shooting seems like a steal at less than $25 million per season.

For a team to pry him away from New Orleans would certainly require either multiple first-round picks or a young, impact player in return. That might be too steep a price for the Lakers in their current state.

This firm stance suggests that even with a challenging season so far, the Pelicans are not ready to fully abandon their current path by moving one of their most valuable, high-upside players. New Orleans appears committed to building around its core, and Herb Jones remains firmly cemented in those future plans.

