Breaking: Jordan Poole Traded To New Orleans Pelicans
With the NBA Draft on Wednesday, the offseason is heating up. The Memphis Grizzlies sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic to start things off, and now the New Orleans Pelicans are getting in on the action.
The Pelicans were expected to make some major moves this summer, but nobody expected Tuesday's trade.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the New Orleans Pelicans are acquiring Jordan Poole from the Washington Wizards. Full trade details:
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, 2025 second-round pick (No. 40)
Washington Wizards receive: CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, future second-round pick
Poole, 26, was once labeled one of the best young guards in the NBA as part of the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship team, but has quietly been balling out in the nation's capital since getting traded.
This past season, Poole averaged 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and a career-high 37.8% from three-point range.
The Pelicans adding Poole to pair alongside Zion Williamson, who are on a very similar timeline, is a much better fit for New Orleans' future plans. CJ McCollum had a great three-and-a-half-year tenure with the Pelicans, but his future with the Wizards will likely be in doubt.
The Pelicans' main goal this offseason, with new executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars, should be buying into their young core and getting more competitive, which is exactly what acquiring Jordan Poole and 26-year-old forward Saddiq Bey does for them.