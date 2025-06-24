Pelicans Scoop

Breaking: Jordan Poole Traded To New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards have reportedly agreed to a huge trade

Logan Struck

Apr 8, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the NBA Draft on Wednesday, the offseason is heating up. The Memphis Grizzlies sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic to start things off, and now the New Orleans Pelicans are getting in on the action.

The Pelicans were expected to make some major moves this summer, but nobody expected Tuesday's trade.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the New Orleans Pelicans are acquiring Jordan Poole from the Washington Wizards. Full trade details:

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, 2025 second-round pick (No. 40)

Washington Wizards receive: CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, future second-round pick

Poole, 26, was once labeled one of the best young guards in the NBA as part of the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship team, but has quietly been balling out in the nation's capital since getting traded.

This past season, Poole averaged 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and a career-high 37.8% from three-point range.

The Pelicans adding Poole to pair alongside Zion Williamson, who are on a very similar timeline, is a much better fit for New Orleans' future plans. CJ McCollum had a great three-and-a-half-year tenure with the Pelicans, but his future with the Wizards will likely be in doubt.

The Pelicans' main goal this offseason, with new executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars, should be buying into their young core and getting more competitive, which is exactly what acquiring Jordan Poole and 26-year-old forward Saddiq Bey does for them.

Related Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News