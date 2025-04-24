Breaking: WNBA Legend Not Expected to Return to Pelicans Front Office
As the New Orleans Pelicans revamped their front office amid a disastrous regular season, they hired two new executives but are losing a key member of the organization. Mike Scotto from Hoopshype revealed that Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Swin Cash will not return to the team this upcoming season.
After a 21-61 season, the second-worst record in franchise history, New Orleans quickly moved by firing former vice president of basketball operations David Griffin after six seasons with the Pelicans. The team quickly hired Joe Dumars to replace Griffin, and Dumars next brought in Troy Weaver as the senior vice president of basketball operations.
Cash is a Naismith Basketball of Famer and former WNBA great who started with the Pelicans in 2019. The former UConn national champion was promoted to the role of Basketball Operations and Team Development last season. Cash held one of the highest-ranking NBA front office position for a woman. She played a major role in player development during her tenure in New Orleans.
With so many front office changes, there also figures to be movement on the player personnel side. Star forward Zion Williamson's name has been at the forefront of trade talks amid another injury-filled season. Williamson played in just 30 games this season after various injuries to his hamstring, calf, and back.
The former No. 1 overall pick has also been in the headlines for off-the-court drama, which reports revealed the front office was not pleased about. Given Williamson's extensive injury history, it's uncertain what the Pelicans could get in return for trading him, but he still possesses immense talent and is a difference-maker on the court.
