Celtics Star Jrue Holiday's Blunt Advice to Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson is one of the most explosive players in the NBA today, but there's one glaring flaw he has aside from his health. One of the bigger issues in Williamson's game is his defense, and that's a notion two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday agrees with.
During an episode of Podcast P by Wave Sports, Holiday opened up on his honest thoughts about Williamson. While Holiday didn't mean it as a knock in any way, he truly believes that Williamson could be playing more defense than he is.
"For one, for him, I’d have him play a little more defense," Holiday said. "That’s not a knock on him. I think that would make him the talent that he is. It would elevate his game. Offensively I think he’s got it. I think he does what he’s supposed to do. I think his play for other people is that he gets to the rim and gets to the free-throw line, but I think for me, if he challenged himself defensively and his teammates saw that, I feel like they would follow.”
While improving Zion's defense would be a great asset, the biggest thing he needs to figure out is how to improve his availability. Zion is only 24 years old, but he already has the availability of an injury-prone Kawhi Leonard at age 33. He's far too young to be this unavailable, and that's something any contending team should look at with the highest concern.
The New Orleans Pelicans face off against the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.
