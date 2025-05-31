Conflicting Report on NBA Star Zion Williamson's Future With Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans managed to follow up one of the best seasons in franchise history with one of the worst, as they head into the offseason with a new general manager in Joe Dumars and the seventh overall pick, as they will have options to retool this roster.
Earlier this week, a report from The Athletic's William Guillory shared that "it's very unlikely" that Zion Williamson would be moved from the Pelicans after he was playing some of the best basketball of his career toward the end of the season. Now, a new report has come forth that contradicts that, indicating a potential fire sale in New Orleans.
According to Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports, the Pelicans don't have anyone listed as untouchable in trade talks, as they'll listen to offers for all their players, including Williamson. Zion is set to begin the third year of his five-year, $197 million rookie extension next season, where he's set to make just under $40 million.
As mentioned, Williamson was playing some of the best basketball of his career before being shut down at the end of the year. However, availability has been a major problem for the former top overall pick, as he's played in 30 or fewer games in four of his six years in the NBA.
If this report is what New Orleans actually thinks, it also opens up the possibility for moves for Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones, two of the Pelicans' top assets. With the Western Conference being as competitive as ever, the Pelicans may opt to sell instead of trying to contend with this current group.
