New Report on 'Untouchable' New Orleans Pelicans Players
The New Orleans Pelicans are headed for a crucial offseason after one of the most disastrous and disappointing seasons in their franchise's history. After acquiring former Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and sending out Defensive Player of the Year finalist and First Team All-NBA Defense winner Dyson Daniels, the Pelicans were in great shape to make some noise in the Western Conference.
Murray tore his Achilles early in the season, and it was downhill from that point on. Zion Williamson missed significant time with hamstring strains, illnesses, and was ultimately shut down for the remainder of the season in March with a backbone contusion.
Brandon Ingram dealt with a left ankle injury before being traded to the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline. CJ McCollum suffered a foot contusion that sidelined him in March, and while Trey Murphy blossomed into a budding star, both he and forward Herb Jones suffered major shoulder injuries in 2025.
A new report by Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor revealed that the Pelicans could be looking for a major overhaul if they get the right bidders for their talented young player pool.
“There are no untouchables in New Orleans. League sources say the Pelicans are gauging the market for everyone on their roster. They very well could end up keeping their core pieces, namely Zion Williamson, but it appears the Pelicans are looking into taking different paths this summer depending on what opportunities become available."
The Pelicans made the playoffs in 2024, even after losing Zion Williamson to a hamstring injury in their Play-In Tournament game against the Lakers. Therefore, the team, on paper, can compete in the now-loaded Western Conference. But the major question for New Orleans is: Do they really want to take another chance with this core group of players?
With Joe Dumars now at the helm in the front office, it looks like New Orleans could look to gain assets for trade-worthy pieces this offseason.
