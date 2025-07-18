Cooper Flagg Reveals Most Anticipated NBA Matchups
Plenty of teams across the league are going to have Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks circled on their calendar, but the No. 1 overall pick recently revealed which matchups he's most looking forward to during his rookie campaign.
In an AMA hosted by the official NBA Reddit account on the r/nba subreddit, Flagg shared who he'll be looking to matchup against in this coming season. To no surprise, he's excited to matchup against some of his former teammates, from college and high school.
"I think the Hornets will be a big game, Flagg wrote. "Obviously, with them having three of my former teammates, that will be really fun to play against them. The Suns with Khaman (Maluach), the Cavs with Tyrese (Proctor), the Pelicans with DQ [Derik Queen] and the Hawks with Asa (Newell). I think any game where I get to face off against one of my teammates would be pretty cool."
The Hornets that Flagg refers to are former Duke teammates Kon Knueppel and Sion James and former Montverde Academy (FL) teammate Liam McNeeley. Flagg, of course, played with Maluach and Proctor at Duke as well, while Queen and Newell were also on Flagg's prep team at Montverde that saw four 2024 graduates get selected in the first round of June's NBA Draft.
Flagg will find out when he's set to face off with his old friends when the NBA releases the season-long schedule sometime in August. The Mavericks shut Flagg down after two appearances at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, although he did score 31 points in his finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
