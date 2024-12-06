Devin Booker's Statement on Controversial Decision in Suns-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans entered Thursday night as the most desperate team in the NBA, on a nine-game losing streak. Even though they were facing the Phoenix Suns without Kevin Durant, the Pelicans somehow managed to defeat both Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
Thursday night's game came down to the final buzzer in a finish that may considered questionable. Devin Booker had a chance to make a layup to tie the game into overtime but instead decided to pass it to Grayson Allen for a three-pointer. Many believed that Booker should have just taken the shot himself and called him out on social media.
After the game, Booker opened up about the controversial decision to not take the final shot.
"Some say I could've shot it," Booker said. "Brandon (Ingram) might have been a little bit late, but I trust Grayson shooting that shot every single time. On the road, a good-look three-pointer from a guy that shot 45% last year and I trust him."
It's tough a decision for Booker to look back at retrospectively. It definitely looked Booker had a very clear layup that would have sealed an overtime, but in the heat of the moment, there were two great decisions to make. If Grayson Allen had made his three-pointer, there would have been a ton of praise for how selfless Booker is. Unfortunately, he didn't, so the conversation gets switched to Booker's questionable decision-making.
