ESPN Star Calls Out Luka Doncic After Lakers-Timberwolves Game 4
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the NBA Playoffs with about as much hype as any team, due in part to their pairing of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Two of the best playmakers in the NBA, who can do so much offensively, the Lakers seemed like an easy pick to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first round series. However, the Lakers face a 3-1 deficit following Sunday's Game 4 loss.
Despite 38 points from Doncic and 27 points from James, a fourth quarter collapse allowed the Timberwolves to come back and hand them a 116-113 loss. Backed by Anthony Edwards' 43 points, ESPN star and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins called out Doncic following his team's performance.
"Watching the fourth quarter...I saw what Nico Harrison was talking about when it comes down to the reason why he traded Luka [Doncic]...," Perkins said on ESPN. "I'm saying to myself, Anthony Edwards is going to win a championship before Luka Doncic… [Edwards] is a better all-around basketball player than Luka Doncic... [Ant] is a top 5 player in the game today.”
Perkins justified his stance on Edwards' greatness for how he eliminated Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic from the playoffs last season, and has a chance to eliminate LeBron and Luka this playoffs, with potentially Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler waiting in the next round.
While Perkins goes as bold as saying he sees why Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison made the Doncic trade, it's hard to justify that until Dallas' situation is ironed out. But for now, it looks as though Edwards will be knocking yet another pair of stars out of the playoffs this season.
