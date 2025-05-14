ESPN Star Makes Blunt LeBron James, Nikola Jokic Comparison
The NBA media and basketball fans love to create different narratives for different players. Sometimes standards can be shifted for certain superstars, but everyone has a different career, which calls for different circumstances.
Two of the most talked-about superstars in the NBA right now are LeBron James and Nikola Jokic. James, who has now been with the Los Angeles Lakers for seven seasons, has managed to capture four championships throughout his illustrious career. Jokic, who is still 30 years old, has a ring with the Denver Nuggets and is in pursuit of another in this year's playoffs.
However, the Nuggets find themselves on the brink of elimination after a thrilling Game 5 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. This is despite Jokic having a historic game, putting up 44 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists.
Jokic and James share similarities as historic playoff risers. Even with a 'lack' of help, the two can still will their respective teams to victory, and have championships and Finals MVPs to show for it.
ESPN analyst and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins took to social media after Game 5 to make a comparison between The King and The Joker.
"Bron gets tired at 40 years old and people question his greatness... but Jokic gets tired and its he needs more help," Perkins said. "We gotta stop moving goal post."
It's certainly an interesting comparison. The two have risen above expectations numerous times to carry their franchises. Perhaps the narratives have been changed, and the standards have been shifted.
