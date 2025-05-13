ESPN Star Reacts To Jayson Tatum’s Injury in Celtics-Knicks Game 4
Game 4 between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics seemed as if it was going to decide what direction this series was going. With the Knicks holding the 2-1 series lead, a win for New York would position them well to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, while a Boston win would give them all the momentum with two of the final three games at home.
However, the Knicks were able to defend home court, as a strong performance from their starters helped lead them to a 121-113 win. While a 3-1 deficit makes advancing improbable for the Celtics, their chances are even slimmer now with Jayson Tatum's injury situation.
With just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Tatum went to catch a loose ball from Jaylen Brown, which led him to go down in pain on the court. While no announcement will be made till after Tuesday morning's MRI, many are speculating a torn Achilles for the Celtics star. Seeing this, former New Orleans Pelicans center and ex-Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins chimed in.
"🙏🏾 for Tatum," Perkins said via his X account. What made it worse for the Celtics was that Tatum was rising to the occasion, as he left the game with 42 points, eight rebounds, four steals, and two blocks in a stellar performance.
As mentioned, an official ruling will be made on Tuesday morning, but Tatum's reaction on the court isn't an encouraging sign. If it is an Achilles tear, his status for the start of next season could be affected.
