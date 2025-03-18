ESPN Star Makes Harsh Steph Curry, Darius Garland Comparison
One of the top stories in the NBA this season has been the success of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite having plenty of talent, the Cavaliers were viewed as a team that couldn't quite take the next step. However, first-year head coach Kenny Atkinson has seemingly unlocked that, as Cleveland boasts the top record in the NBA as of Tuesday.
While the Boston Celtics are still viewed as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, it's difficult to overlook just how good the Cavaliers have been this season. On a recent appearance with ESPN, former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins addressed his harsh thoughts on Cleveland's playoff hopes and what could stop them from going all the way.
"I have concerns about their small backcourt when it comes down to the postseason," Perkins shared on ESPN. "Especially Darius Garland. I think he's gonna go through those same problems that Steph Curry went through. They're gonna search him out in the postseason."
While Curry has been targeted by opposing offensive players in the postseason, he's grown as a defender and has had great defenders around him to help mitigate the issues. Additionally, Curry had Klay Thompson with him during their Finals runs, who was a bigger body that could match up against top opposing perimeter players.
Even though the Cavaliers have Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to defend down low, Perkins has a point when talking about Garland being a potential liability.
However, if the Cavaliers do hang on to the top seed in the Eastern Conference, their path to a potential Conference Finals shouldn't be as difficult, even with Garland's defensive liabilities. But, facing a team like the Boston Celtics or New York Knicks could present some real problems for Garland in the playoffs.
