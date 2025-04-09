Pelicans Scoop

ESPN Star Makes Strong Boston Celtics Prediction

Former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins makes strong prediction regarding the Boston Celtics

Liam Willerup

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; The Boston Celtics huddle during the fourth quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The top two seeds in the NBA are the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder, as both teams have a chance to finish out the regular season with 65 wins each. While their regular season resumes should give them a shot at title contention, the belief remains that the reigning NBA Champions are still the team to beat.

Looking to add their 60th win of the season against the Orlando Magic Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics has arguably become a more complete team this year. In a recent appearance on First Take, ESPN star and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins shared a bold prediction on the Celtics' playoff hopes.

"I have a better chance of finding a salad in a donut shop...," Perkins shared. "It's not happening...I don't see a single team in the NBA that's gonna beat this team healthy in a seven-game series. Not one."

Perkins also highlighted several players who he thinks have taken another step this season for the Celtics, including Jayson Tatum, who's set to earn another All-NBA First Team selection, and Payton Pritchard, who looks like he'll win Sixth Man of the Year. Factor in the rest of their roster, health might just be the only thing holding them back.

Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

However, there are a ton of different variables that can affect the NBA playoffs this year, and only time will tell if the Cavaliers are as good as their regular season resume shows. Regardless, the former Celtics champion Perkins is siding with Boston until further notice.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News