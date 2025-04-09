ESPN Star Shares Harsh Truth On Michael Malone Firing
The modern NBA can be a harsh environment in which to succeed at times. With so many people seeking instant satisfaction and not allowing time for young players to grow or even coaches to work out problems, it leads to sudden change. Just like the Dallas Mavericks giving up on Luka Doncic, the Denver Nuggets decided they have had enough on Tuesday.
In a shocking move, the Nuggets parted ways with NBA Championship-winning head coach Michael Malone, not even two years removed from winning the title in 2023. While most online expressed their confusion about Malone's termination, ESPN star and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins was the opposite, saying he's not surprised.
"I'm actually not surprised," Perkins said on NBA Today. "Here's why: We all know from watching this past season it was trending toward this direction for Michael Malone. He’s been lost the ears of this locker room. …If you want to see how a team feels about their coach, watch their effort and watch them defensively.”
Perkins continued about Calvin Booth, the Nuggets general manager who was also fired, saying that he hasn't done a good enough job placing talent around Nikola Jokic since taking over. While Tim Connelly built the championship roster in Denver, Booth failed to add talent and instead lost it with players like Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Following the firing of Malone, there's no telling how this Nuggets roster will respond and be able to do in the playoffs. Regardless, it appears as if Perkins is in the public minority of those in favor of the move.
