Injury Report: Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.
This will be the first meeting of the regular season between the two teams, as their initial game in January was postponed. In the last two seasons, the Bucks have held the advantage over the Pelicans, winning three of their four meetings, but the most recent game went in favor of the Pelicans.
Zion Williamson led the way for the Pelicans with 28 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block on 60% field goal shooting.
The Pelicans are entering the game with nine players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, Brandon Boston, Jordan Hawkins, Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and Kelly Olynk.
Zion Williamson is OUT with a lower back bone contusion.
CJ McCollum is OUT with a right foot bone contusion.
Jose Alvarado is questionable with right calf soreness, Brandon Boston is out with a left ankle stress reaction, Jordan Hawkins is out due to a lumbar spine annular fissure, Herbert Jones is out with a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, Trey Murphy III is out with a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Dejounte Murray is out with a ruptured right Achilles, and Kelly Olynk is out due to rest.
The Bucks are entering the game with five players listed on the injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Pat Connaughton, Bobby Portis, and Jericho Sims.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is QUESTIONABLE with left shoulder tendinopathy.
Damian Lillard is OUT with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.
Pat Connaughton is probable with a right ankle sprain, Bobby Portis is out due to his league suspension, and Jericho Sims is out with a right thumb UCL sprain.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
