ESPN Star's Bold Anthony Edwards Statement After Wolves-Thunder Game 1

Over the last 10 years, the face of the NBA has been split between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Unfortunately, both players are in the twilight of their careers and will likely be out of the league within the next five seasons. Therefore, the NBA media and fans will start looking for the next face of the league.
While international stars have seemingly taken over, with all three MVP finalists being from outside the United States, that means the league must look elsewhere if it wants its face of the league to be an American star. With several options to choose from, ex-New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins believes one player can do so, if he can reach said goals.
"I feel like Anthony Edwards is a championship away, Finals MVP away, from us saying he's the face of the league," Perkins said on ESPN's First Take. Being down 1-0 in the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it would be an uphill battle for Edwards to pull it off this season, but far from impossible.
When relating that criteria to players like James and Curry, it's a fair standard to set, despite Curry already being viewed as a face of the league before winning his lone Finals MVP in 2022. Even though Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has accomplished both of those feats, him being out for all of next season doesn't help his case.
If Edwards wants to accomplish these goals set out by Perkins to become the face of the league, it'll start on Thursday night when the Timberwolves gear up for Game 2 against the Thunder. With tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST, Edwards and Minnesota look to avoid a 2-0 deficit and spoil Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP ceremony.
