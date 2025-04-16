ESPN Star Sends Warning to Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau
The 2024-25 NBA season has been one of the most volatile seasons in modern history. Among the chaos that occurred were the unexpected firings of Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.
With that in mind, one ESPN star believes that other coaches could be on the hot seat.
During an episode of ESPN's Get Up, former Pelicans big man Kendrick Perkins shared why he believes New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau could be on the hot seat.
“I’m looking at Tom Thibodeau right now, and I’m saying you’re in the hot seat," Perkins said. You’re under pressure. What they gave up to get Mikal Bridges, you go and you get Karl-Anthony Towns in the off-season. So, you basically went all in, and the Knicks are on record saying that we’re on record saying that we’re trying to get the personnel to match the defending champs."
In all honesty, it shouldn't come as a surprise if Thibodeau is on the hot seat, given that both Taylor Jenkins and Michael Malone were fired with winning teams. In Perkins' eyes, Thibodeau has to make the Conference Finals.
“We watched the firing of Taylor Jenkins. We watched Michael Malone get fired. Tom Thibodeau had better make it to the Conference Finals; otherwise, I don’t see him being the head coach of the New York Knicks past this season," Perkins said.
Getting to the Conference Finals might be a very brazen goal for the New York Knicks. For that to happen, they'd have to defeat the Boston Celtics in the second round, which seems highly unlikely.
