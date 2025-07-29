Pelicans Scoop

Ex-Celtics Champion Issues Apology After Claiming NBA Team is Moving

Former Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins reversed course on his comments about New Orleans.

Grant Mona

Jan 31, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) chest bumps center Al Horford (42) after he makes the go ahead basket to give them the lead against the New Orleans Pelicans with .2 seconds left on the clock during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The city of New Orleans has seen some incredible sports over its long-lasting run with the Saints and Pelicans, along with the collegiate programs such as LSU, University of New Orleans, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and Tulane.

While the Pelicans have seen a decline in attendance and an overall inconsistent run towards competitiveness, many have criticized the city for its faith in the team, and media pundits have mentioned relocation.

Former Pelicans forward and ex-NBA Champion with the Celtics, Kendrick Perkins, has been outspoken about the city's lack of love for the Pelicans, and the organization's management.

However, a new appearance by Perkins on the Road Trippin Podcast seems to suggest that he has turned a new leaf regarding his stance on the city and team.

Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green gives direction to his players on a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Perkins exclaimed, "I barked up that tree before and it was a mistake on my part... The fan base got on my heels like a pair of church socks... I was wrong, the fan base is pretty damn good. They're just waiting for the Pelicans to do something."

He continued, "I said that the Pelicans need to just sell the franchise and relocate...I get it, you have the Saints and everybody looks forward to football and football is king, but d***** you could make your way."

Perkins was optimistic about the direction of the current team saying, "You got a nice young coach in Willie Green. I believe that they're going to be just fine."

With new draft picks in Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen, and Micah Peavy, the Pelicans are looking to have a healthier season, with added young pieces surrounding a veteran core heading into the 2025-2026 season.

