Ex-NBA Champion Criticizes Clippers' Signing of Chris Paul

Former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins wasn't in support of the Los Angeles Clippers signing Chris Paul

Apr 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers announced the signing of Chris Paul on Monday, bringing back the 40-year-old to where he had some of the best years of his legendary career. After starting in New Orleans, he was infamously traded to the Clippers in 2011 after a deal with the Lakers was rescinded by the NBA, and he turned the Clippers into a great team alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

Chris Paul has indicated that this is likely to be his last season in the NBA, and he's joining a team that appears to be talented and deep in the competitive Western Conference, following the additions of Bradley Beal and John Collins to a core that already includes James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac. However, not everyone is sold.

Boston Celtics champion and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins criticized the move, calling the Clippers a "nursing home" on ESPN's NBA Today.

"Congratulations to Steve Ballmer and the Los Angeles Clippers," Perkins said sarcastically. "They have officially become the nursing home for the NBA for the players that are on the backend of their career... If we think this is about to move the needle for the Clippers as far as being a competitor, not just a title contender, but competing in the tough Western Conference, it's not...The Clippers look old."

Paul won't be relied upon to be anything more than a bench playmaker, something the Clippers desperately needed behind James Harden. Kris Dunn is a fantastic defensive guard, but he can't run an NBA offense. Paul still can.

Perkins isn't wrong about this being an old team, though. Harden is about to turn 36, Kawhi Leonard is 34, Nicolas Batum will turn 37 near the start of the season, Brook Lopez is 37, and now they're adding 40-year-old Chris Paul. Health, as always with the Clippers, will be the biggest factor in whether they're contenders or not.

