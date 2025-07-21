Los Angeles Lakers Make Big Decision On Ex-Pelicans Center
The NBA2K26 Summer League has officially come to an end, with Kon Knueppel helping the Charlotte Hornets secure the win in the championship game. While fans got to catch a glimpse of the new generation of stars like Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, front offices used the time to evaluate their rosters and take that information to make key decisions on their players.
For the Los Angeles Lakers, all eyes were on Bronny James this Summer League, as fans are excited to see what his second season has in store. The Lakers have already made some moves since their time in Las Vegas has come to an end, adding Christian Koloko and Chris Manon on two-way contracts. In addition, they've made a big decision on one of their two-way players.
Freeing up space, the Lakers have decided to waive ex-New Orleans Pelicans big man Trey Jemison following the signings of Manon and Koloko. Jemison appeared in 16 games for the Pelicans to start the season, and 22 games for the Lakers after he was released by New Orleans. Across those 38 games, Jemison averaged 2.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Jemison saw his most success in the season prior, earning 14 starts in 23 games with the Memphis Grizzlies. As a starter, he averaged 10.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while averaging over a block per game.
Prior to the NBA, Jemison spent five years in college, split between Clemson and UAB. During his time with the UAB Blazers, he was named to the All-Conference Defensive team twice and was a 2022-23 All-Conference USA selection.
Related Articles
14-Year NBA Veteran Defends Draymond Green Amid Criticism
Ex-NBA Champion Reacts to Lakers' Marcus Smart Signing
14-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Damian Lillard's Unexpected Decision