Ex-Celtics, Pelicans Center Calls Out Grizzlies All-Star
The Memphis Grizzlies stunned the NBA world this week when they traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a haul of draft picks, Cole Anthony, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Some people thought this may indicate the Grizzlies could tear things down and rebuild, but that does not look to be the case.
Memphis will instead try to reload around Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant. That'll put extra pressure on their two All-Stars, something a former NBA Champion says they may not be ready for.
Former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins, who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, went on Gil's Arena and spoke out against Jaren Jackson Jr., the former Defensive Player of the Year winner, and Ja Morant.
"I like Jaren Jackson Jr., I don't love him. I think he is the most over-hyped player in the NBA... I think in the last four years, or maybe the last three years, Ja Morant has only played one season where he played over 60 games. So, it's like, what's really going on over there?"
Perkins is correct about Morant. In his last four seasons, he's played in 57 games, 61 games, 9 games, and 50 games. He has to be available and playing well for Memphis to get the most out of any roster.
Jackson is coming off arguably his best season offensively in the NBA, averaging 22.2 PPG on improved efficiency, but he isn't blocking nearly as many shots as he was in his DPOY season. He's always had an issue with bad fouls, but he's a good player in the NBA. He'll still have to take a step forward if the Grizzlies want to contend without Bane, though.
