14-Year NBA Veteran Defends Draymond Green Amid Criticism
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. When it comes down to it, fans either love him or hate him, with not many following in between. With nine All-Defensive team selections and four NBA Championships to his name, Bleacher Report recently named him the 88th best player of all-time on their list.
However, former NBA All-Star and first-overall pick Kenyon Martin is one of those people who don't see the value in Green. Martin recently shared on Gil's Arena that he doesn't think Green stacks up against players like LaMarcus Aldridge and Al Jefferson. Coming to his defense, ESPN star and ex-New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins set the record straight.
"I know me and Draymond we done had our issues, we done had our fallouts, our beefs, our going back and forth on social media, things to that nature," Perkins shared. "But the one thing I will do is give this brother his flowers because he deserves them...He's one of the greatest defenders that we've ever seen in the history of the game."
Green is currently tied for seventh all-time for most All-Defensive Team selections with nine, as one more selection would tie him with NBA legend Scottie Pippen for sixth most of all-time. However, Perkins recognized Green is more than just a defensive star.
"Draymond Green used to put up 30 balls when it mattered the most in the postseason. Draymond Green wasn't no scrub offensively. But Draymond Green was a f****** monster on the defensive side of things," Perkins added.
There's no doubt Green has regressed offensively, but he was a legit third option at the peak of his game. As mentioned, Green will always be a player who has split opinions on him, but Perkins has no problem giving him his flowers.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Champion Reacts to Lakers' Marcus Smart Signing
14-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Damian Lillard's Unexpected Decision