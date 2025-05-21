Ex-NBA Champion's Big Knicks, Pacers Prediction Before Game 1
The New York Knicks made a statement in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs by taking down the defending champion Boston Celtics. They now move on to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, where they will take on the Indiana Pacers, the same team they faced 25 years ago.
Game 1 of this highly anticipated Conference Finals matchup is on Wednesday night, as the Knicks will look to get their revenge from the last time they were on this stage.
The Pacers are coming off a huge series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they will certainly have their hands full against a star-studded Knicks team.
ESPN analyst and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins shared his prediction for how this Knicks-Pacers series will go.
"Jalen Brunson is ready for this, he's been ready for this," Perkins said. "And guess what, to all the Pacers fans out there and to this Pacers team, Brunson was hurt last year. He's not injured this year. He's healthy. Matter of fact, he's the best player in the postseason right now. And now you add OG Anunoby... Now you got the big fella Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges…
"I'm telling you right now, this Knicks series, Knicks are going to win this in six [games]. I don't care about the full-court pressure, big body Brunson is gonna handle his business."
The Pacers took down the Knicks in the second round of the playoffs last year, but New York was playing with an injured Jalen Brunson, and OG Anunoby missed four games. Now, the Knicks have added two All-Star-caliber players in Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, while the Pacers have made no real upgrades.
The Knicks and Pacers are certainly set up for a great Eastern Conference Finals series, but Perkins believes that New York will handle it easily.