Ex-NBA Champion's Strong Anthony Edwards Reaction After Wolves-Warriors

When the 2024-25 NBA season began, no one expected the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards to be back in the Western Conference Finals after trading away Karl-Anthony Towns.
Instead, the Timberwolves impressively defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in an impressive five games, and then the Golden State Warriors without Steph Curry in another five games. No other 23-year-old has quite the playoff resume of Anthony Edwards, and it's impressed both NBA fans and former players.
Among those impressed were former New Orleans Pelicans big man Kendrick Perkins.
Via @KendrickPerkins: "Just watching the growth of Ant Edwards right now is amazing thing to see! Just giving his teammates confidence and making them better. Best young leader in the game."
Perkins went on to add that he expected more out of both Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green without Steph Curry available.
Via @KendrickPerkins: "I picked the Timberwolves in 6 to win this series… I thought Jimmy and Draymond was going to at least fight tonight and force a Game 6. Been waiting on Draymond to accept the Challenge of guarding Randle but I guess that won’t happen."
Perkins finished his thoughts by listing the resume of players that Edwards has defeated in the playoffs over the last two seasons. The list includes the likes of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker.
After defeating the Golden State Warriors in five games, the Minnesota Timberwolves will now face off against the winners of the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder series in the Western Conference Finals.
