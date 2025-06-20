Ex-Warriors, Pelicans Star Responds to LeBron James' Statement
The NBA Finals will officially go to Game 7, after the Indiana Pacers put on a dominant performance to keep their season alive. When it comes down to it, players like Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have their careers viewed significantly differently depending on whether they can win their first ring.
On a recent episode of 'Mind The Game' with LeBron James and Steve Nash, James discussed the discourse around "ring talk" in the NBA. James made references to players like Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley, and Nash, saying that people care too much about winning rings in player debates. Seeing this, ex-New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors star DeMarcus Cousins responded.
"I think ring culture is very very toxic," Cousins said on Run It Back. "I think the message is overlooked because of who the messenger is. Obviously, the guy that's heavily criticized for anything he says, good or bad...You're basically considered a bust, you're considered a failure if you don't win a ring."
As previously mentioned, both Gilgeous-Alexander and Haliburton will be judged heavily based on who is able to get the win in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. A win for Gilgeous-Alexander would solidify his NBA season, capping off one of the best guard seasons in NBA history. As for Haliburton, adding a ring to his resume would give him an argument for being a Top 10 player.
However, when looking at careers in totality, Cousins seems to agree with James that it's not fair to punish players who weren't able to get the job done.
