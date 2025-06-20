Pelicans Scoop

Celtics Could Acquire Lakers Big Man, Ex-Pelicans Player

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely to move on from one of their centers this offseason, and the Celtics could take an interest

Matt Guzman

Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić (77) celebrates with center Jaxson Hayes (11), and guard Austin Reaves (15) after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić (77) celebrates with center Jaxson Hayes (11), and guard Austin Reaves (15) after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
A former New Orleans Pelicans center could be on the move this offseason, and he's unlikely to be headed back down south.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes is looking for a new team with concerns over his role next to LeBron James and Luka Dončić.

"Sources say there is an outside chance of Jaxson Hayes returning," ClutchPoints reported, "but he wasn't thrilled about his role disappearing in the postseason and the money he lost as his minutes dwindled. From the Lakers' perspective, they're weighing Redick losing faith in him, how he might handle them bringing in his replacement or the inevitable demotion he'd be in line for this summer.”

Hayes spent the past two seasons in Los Angeles, and averaged 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds across 56 games in the latter, but saw little playoff action as the Lakers fell in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs. Before that, he spent four seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans.

One team who could be in the market for the young center is Brad Stevens' Boston Celtics.

"At that price tag, Stevens would probably be looking at the likes of Mason Plumlee, Jaxson Hayes, or Paul Reed on the free agent market," MassLive's Brian Robb reported. "Unless some bigger names slip through the cracks."

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Crypto.com Aren
Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hayes certainly won't be atop the list of available free agents this offseason, but with perhaps a greater ceiling still to be reached, he could turn into a strong project for a contender looking to increase at the margins.

The 25-year-old just has to come to terms with leaving Los Angeles first. And it seems he's well on his way.

Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

