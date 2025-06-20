Celtics Could Acquire Lakers Big Man, Ex-Pelicans Player
A former New Orleans Pelicans center could be on the move this offseason, and he's unlikely to be headed back down south.
According to multiple reports, Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes is looking for a new team with concerns over his role next to LeBron James and Luka Dončić.
"Sources say there is an outside chance of Jaxson Hayes returning," ClutchPoints reported, "but he wasn't thrilled about his role disappearing in the postseason and the money he lost as his minutes dwindled. From the Lakers' perspective, they're weighing Redick losing faith in him, how he might handle them bringing in his replacement or the inevitable demotion he'd be in line for this summer.”
Hayes spent the past two seasons in Los Angeles, and averaged 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds across 56 games in the latter, but saw little playoff action as the Lakers fell in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs. Before that, he spent four seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans.
One team who could be in the market for the young center is Brad Stevens' Boston Celtics.
"At that price tag, Stevens would probably be looking at the likes of Mason Plumlee, Jaxson Hayes, or Paul Reed on the free agent market," MassLive's Brian Robb reported. "Unless some bigger names slip through the cracks."
Hayes certainly won't be atop the list of available free agents this offseason, but with perhaps a greater ceiling still to be reached, he could turn into a strong project for a contender looking to increase at the margins.
The 25-year-old just has to come to terms with leaving Los Angeles first. And it seems he's well on his way.
