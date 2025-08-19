Executives Around NBA Call Out 'Desperate' Brandon Ingram Trade to Raptors
The New Orleans Pelicans had one of their best seasons in franchise history during the 2023-24 season, winning 49 games but having their year come to an end in the first round against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, they weren't able to build upon that in the following year, instead having one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
As a result, with his contract expiring and already having Trey Murphy III emerging behind him on the depth chart, the Pelicans decided to trade away All-Star forward Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline to the Toronto Raptors. Ingram avoided free agency, signing a three-year, $120 million deal with Toronto.
At the time, the move seemed like a good deal for Toronto, trading away Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk, along with a 2026 1st rounder, which New Orleans ended up trading away this offseason. However, the move isn't being perceived as well by front office executives, with a new report labeling it as 'desperate' by Toronto.
According to a report by TSN's Josh Lewenberg, one of the candidates who interviewed for the Raptors' president position referred to the deal for Ingram as a "desperate Hail Mary."
Why The Ingram Deal Is Questionable For Toronto?
If the construction of Toronto's roster were different, there's no doubt that the Ingram deal would be viewed in a different light. However, the fact of the matter can't be ignored that Toronto is spending just over $104 million in cap space next season on three wing players (Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and RJ Barrett).
While all three of those players are talented in their own right, it doesn't seem realistic that all three of them can play winning basketball if they play a significant amount of time together on the court. Given that Barnes is locked up through the 2029-30 season and Ingram was recently paid, Barrett might be the odd man out in this situation.
As mentioned earlier, the Pelicans really didn't have any room for Ingram anymore, and that's further proven by their recent extension of Herb Jones this offseason to go along with Murphy III's rise in play. Ingram is a fine player, but the reality is his best fit is likely not in Toronto, and the Raptors likely could've benefited more from making a deal for a position of need instead.
Related Articles
Ex-Warriors, Pelicans Guard Agrees To Deal With Orlando Magic
Six-Year NBA Veteran Signs Deal With New Orleans Pelicans
2x NBA All-Star Reacts to Recent Controversial Giannis Antetokounmpo Moment