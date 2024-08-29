Finances 'Could Get Tricky' for New Orleans Pelicans Even With Brandon Ingram Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans are certainly excited to get the upcoming season underway.
After making one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they landed Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster trade, they have belief this deal will turn them into a legitimate contender in the loaded Western Conference.
It's hard to blame them.
If Zion Williamson can stay healthy and Murray becomes the difference maker they have been searching for, then there is enough in place on this roster for them to take the next step and make a deep playoff run.
The main reason for that is the steady emergence of their young stars.
Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones continue to get better every year, playing their way into impact roles for the Pelicans after both were drafted in 2021.
The rise of this duo has largely made Brandon Ingram expendable as he and his camp are searching for a max deal New Orleans has no interest in paying.
During this offseason, it was clear the Pelicans were looking for a trade partner to take on the All-Star and his contract demands, but after there were no takers, it's looking more and more likely he will be on the roster this year.
While that helps in the short term, it also puts this front office in a tricky situation when it comes to their finances going forward.
However, when taking a look at the 2025 offseason, Danny Leroux of The Athletic thinks that even if they are able to find a trade partner for Ingram, they will be in a difficult situation when it comes to their payroll.
"The Pelicans are $63 million under the projected tax. That may sound like a lot, but that includes nothing for Brandon Ingram or Trey Murphy III (restricted), so the finances could get tricky in New Orleans. That likely is true whether or not Ingram gets traded because the front office presumably wants whatever they get in return to be on the team beyond this season," he writes.
That's really the crux of this situation.
Ingram trade ideas have constantly featured the Pelicans getting a legitimate starting center in return from whoever they are able to send their star forward to if that deal ever gets worked out.
Of course, that is looking way down the line.
New Orleans should be focused on doing whatever it takes to win this year as they search for their first playoff series victory under head coach Willie Green.