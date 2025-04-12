Former NBA Champion Makes Kevin Durant Trade Prediction
The Phoenix Suns could undergo major roster changes in the offseason after a regular season that ended in disappointment.
The Suns failed to make even the play-in tournament despite high hopes coming into the year led by the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.
The Suns reportedly tried to shake things up at the NBA trade deadline by moving Durant or Beal, but nothing came to fruition.
Should the Suns try to move Durant in the offseason, former Pelicans big man Kendrick Perkins believes the Dallas Mavericks would be the best fit for the future Hall of Famer.
Speaking on ESPN's Get Up, Perkins said the Mavericks should "go all in" to get Durant in the offseason. "Durant could be the second or third option type guy behind Kyrie and AD."
Durant still has one year remaining at $54 million on his contract. The Mavericks already have $97 million committed to Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis for next season. Irving is set to miss extended time in the 2025-26 season after suffering a torn ACL in March.
Irving and Durant famously linked up in Brooklyn from 2019 to 2023 before Durant was moved to Phoenix and Irving was traded to Dallas. In two full seasons together, the Nets went 92-62 in the regular season but only won one playoff series.
Before the Mavericks think about offseason plans, they are still in contention for a playoff spot. Dallas will play the Sacramento Kings in the ninth vs. tenth seed play-in tournament.