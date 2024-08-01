Former New Orleans Pelicans Center Mentioned in New Trade Rumors
Former New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas departed this offseason. He signed a three-year, $30.3 million deal with the Washington Wizards in free agency.
Moving on from Valanciunas was only the first of several changes the Pelicans made to their frontcourt. Virtually their entire depth chart from last season has been revamped, as Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller were both part of the trade package to the Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray.
To help replace some of that depth in the middle, New Orleans used a first-round pick on Yves Missi out of Baylor. Veteran Daniel Theis was signed in free agency and the team claimed Trey Jemison off waivers from the Memphis Grizzlies.
The center spot may not be done being revamped, as rumors have swirled about a Brandon Ingram trade. He could potentially be used as the centerpiece in a deal to bring back another option for Willie Green in the middle.
Ingram rumors aren’t the only ones that have been swirling around recently. Despite signing a deal with the Wizards a few weeks ago, Valanciunas has found himself in the middle of trade speculation.
Sean Deveney of Heavy on Sports recently spoke to an NBA executive who mentioned Valanciunas’s stay in the nation’s capital may not be for long.
“It was a brilliant deal for the Wizards and it was a brilliant deal for him and his agents, too. The Wizards don’t need him and don’t want him, they do not want to win games next year—they want the No. 1 pick. So, probably early January, you are going to see them shopping him, seeing if they can get a first-round pick, and as long as he stays healthy, they should be able to," he said.
With that timeline in mind, teams who might be interested in him are potential contenders.
The executive linked the former Pelicans big man to several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.
"You’re going to get the Lakers interested again, they are probably in better shape to get him because they can make it work through a trade. But they’d have to give up a pick because there will be a market. The Knicks, we’ll see how their center spot develops. The Warriors, if the (Lauri) Markkanen thing does not work out. Milwaukee, we will see what happens with Brook (Lopez)."
The Knicks made a huge splash this offseason by acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. But, a void was created in their lineup when Isaiah Hartenstein signed a multi-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
New York did re-sign Precious Achiuwa this week to a one-year, $6 million deal. He waived the no-trade clause that would have come with the contract, which could hint at him being used as a trade chip during the season.
The Lakers are always on the look out for roster upgrades. While Anthony Davis playing center is probably the best lineup for the team, he has stated time and time again that he prefers playing power forward.
Adding a legitimate center such as Valanciunas would enable Davis to play the four-spot regularly.