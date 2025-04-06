Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Injury Status for Bucks-Pelicans
On Sunday night, the incredibly shorthanded face off against a shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks team that may be missing their best stars.
Milwaukee has been playing without Damian Lillard for an extended period of time due to a blood clot, but there's a chance that they'll be without Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Pelicans as well.
The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as questionable against the Pelicans due to left shoulder tendinopathy.
Giannis just played in Milwaukee's most recent game against the Miami Heat on Friday where he put up a monstrous 36 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists on 61.9% shooting from the field. In Giannis' last five games, he's put up 33.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 10.6 assists on 63/30/77 shooting from the field.
In all honesty, Giannis has been playing like a legitimate MVP and a top-three player in the NBA, but the Milwaukee Bucks no longer have the fanfare they once had. It's starting to feel like Giannis' efforts have gone completely under the radar this season.
If Giannis does play against the Pelicans, one would have to imagine that he's going to put up incredible numbers against the very shorthanded team. At the same time, the Pelicans won't be offering much resistance to the Bucks as they're currently tanking.
The Milwaukee Bucks face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.
