Willie Green's Honest Statement on Zion Williamson's Injury
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson's season is officially over after the team announced they are shutting him down for the season's final seven games.
Williamson suffered a back injury on March 19th against the Minnesota Timberwolves after taking a hard fall in the team's 119-115 victory. The two-time all-star missed the next five games with back soreness.
Pelicans head coach Willie Green missed New Orleans' victory over the Charlotte Hornets for personal reasons. Green addressed the media for the first time since the team announced its decision to sideline Williamson after practice and gave reporters some information on the decision.
"It was more of a collective talk with the front office, performance and medical, and our players. They're both dealing with some nagging injuries to finish the season, and we felt like it was the smart way to go", Green said after practice. In addition to Williamson, the Pelicans announced guard CJ McCollum would also miss the remainder of the year with a foot injury.
New Orleans is no stranger to injuries this season. Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray, and Herb Jones all suffered season-ending injuries this year. Williamson played just 30 games after setting a career-high for games played a season ago. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.
Williamson has played less than 40 games in four of his six NBA seasons, leaving many to question whether he will ever live up to the hype he entered the league with. New Orleans signed him to a five-year extension in 2022, but Williamson has yet to appear in a playoff game.
