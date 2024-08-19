How do New Orleans Pelicans Rookies Stack Up in NBA 2K 25 Ratings?
The New Orleans Pelicans added two players to their roster during the 2024 NBA Draft. In the first round, they came away with Yves Missi, a big man out of Baylor. In the second round, Kentucky sharpshooter Antonio Reeves came off the board.
How do they compare to their peers from the 2024 draft class when it comes to player ratings for NBA 2K25? Missi received a 70 overall, coming in at No. 23 overall on the list. He was one of 14 players who received a 70 rating.
Among the players to also receive a 70 rating was Missi’s collegiate teammate Ja’Kobe Walter. Walter was selected No. 19 overall by the Toronto Raptors.
Reeves was further down the list with a 68 overall, one of 17 players to receive that overall rating. One of the players who received the same rating was Bronny James, who the Los Angeles Lakers selected No. 55 overall.
The former Wildcat was one of three Kentucky players who had their name called after Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham. Sheppard, who was picked No. 3 overall by the Houston Rockets, received a 73 overall.
That was tied for the second-highest rating in this year’s draft class. Dillingham, who was selected No. 8 and traded by the San Antonio Spurs to the Minnesota Timberwolves, was right behind him as one of five players who was rated a 72 overall.
Out of the two, Missi has the better odds of being a part of Willie Green’s rotation. The Pelicans have a huge void to fill at the center spot with Jonas Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller all being on the move.
Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr, who went first and second to the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards, both received 75 ratings. Tops in this class, that is a far cry from recent top picks in the NBA Draft.
In 2022, Paolo Banchero, who was selected by the Orlando Magic, received a 78 as his first rating. Last year, No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama was given a rating of 84, making him one of the best players overall, head and shoulders above his rookie peers.
Rounding out the top for ratings in this year’s draft class are former Connecticut teammates Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan. They are both 73s along with Sheppard after being selected No. 4 overall by the Spurs and No. 7 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, respectively.