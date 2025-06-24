How Does Jordan Poole Trade Affect Pelicans' NBA Draft Approach?
NEW YORK — While Tre Johnson spoke to the media in a ballroom at the Lotte New York Palace, the New Orleans Pelicans traded for a star who makes his skillset somewhat redundant.
Tuesday afternoon, New Orleans agreed to send 12-year veteran C.J. McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
McCollum averaged 21.1 points and 4.1 assists per game in 56 appearances last season, while Poole notched 20.5 points per contest — the highest scoring average of his career. Poole will now suit up for his third team in four seasons.
The Pelicans chose to prioritize youth over veteran mentorship, which led them to swing for a point guard like Poole, who has proven capable of being a high-impact playmaker on a contending team. That leaves them unlikely to take a point guard with the No. 7 pick.
Johnson fits the bill of an elite scorer who can command an offense and fell into New Orleans' range, but even prior to the trade, Louisiana was an unlikely landing spot for him. The Texas Longhorns product only worked out for the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.
If any of those four teams take him now that the Pelicans are seemingly uninterested, nothing would change.
"I'm really not trying to put out anything extra," Johnson said Tuesday. "What you see on tape and ... in my interviews, there's nothing to hide. What you see it what I am."
New Orleans has several other options at No. 7, namely Duke's Khaman Maluach, Kon Knueppel or Rutgers star Ace Bailey, if he falls that far.
Whichever rookie is selected to join Zion Williamson on the Pelicans can now add playing next to Poole to their list of pros.
The 2025 NBA Draft is set for 8 p.m. EST Wednesday at Barclays Center.
